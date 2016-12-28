



Σάββατο 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Ώρα: 23:00

Χώρος: The Powerhouse Restaurant, Odos Tempon 3, 1016 Λευκωσία

Τηλέφωνο: 22 432559





DiscoTropic





Disco is music for dancing, and as 2017 is getting close, we invite you to experience our Galactic DiscoTropic NYE Extravaganza!





DJ's Cotsios o Pikatillis (ABR), Mr Fox, Claudio & Afrofox will take you where the 1970s meet 2017 (and beyond), in a forgotten galaxy's wintergarden with a tropical twist. Join us and enjoy :)





Only 250 tickets available. €30 open bar.

Pre-sale tickets available at:

Get Fresh (Andreas Dimitriou 4D - Nicosia Centre)

Get Fresh (Limassol Avenue. 2, Aglantzia, Nicosia)

Philotheou Bookshop (3 Demokratias, Agios Dometios)





Venue: The Powerhouse (indoors), Tempon 3, 1016 Old Nicosia

Starts early at 23:00 until last man standing





Event By: