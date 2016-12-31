



Σάββατο 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Ώρα: 21:30

Χώρος: Ammos Beach Bar, Makenzy Beach, 6028 Λάρνακα

Τηλέφωνο: 24828844





The best party in town!





Make ammos your NYE destination with special Quest Dancers, Acrobats and fire show with the famous Fuel Girls. Both Greek and international hit music by our resident Dj's Reyes / Cosma. Music till late.





80e @ person

4 courses dinner + open premium bar





50e @ person

open premium bar



