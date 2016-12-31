NYE 2017 at Ammos Beach Bar | 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
Σάββατο 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
Ώρα: 21:30
Χώρος: Ammos Beach Bar, Makenzy Beach, 6028 Λάρνακα
Τηλέφωνο: 24828844
The best party in town!
Make ammos your NYE destination with special Quest Dancers, Acrobats and fire show with the famous Fuel Girls. Both Greek and international hit music by our resident Dj's Reyes / Cosma. Music till late.
80e @ person
4 courses dinner + open premium bar
50e @ person
open premium bar
