NYE 2017 - The Show στο Pavilion | 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
Ώρα: 00:00
Χώρος: Pavilion, 2 Avraam Antoniou, 2330 Στρόβολος
Τηλέφωνο: 22322222
Smirnoff vodka and Mix Greek present: THE SHOW, It's not just a show...
Join us for NYE @ Pavilion and welcome the new year partying.
Live performances: Giannis Kritikos , Zan Batist and JACKPOT!
On the desks: Dinos Georgiou (Dino G) , Alexandros Papadopoulos, Andreas Tasouris, Nicholas Salohcin and Dino K.
Opening set: Dj Kakou.
The event is supported by: The Boyz, Box 42, MOB Ent , PIXL Club , Vintage Events, Zoo Club Nicosia and Partyline Cyprus!
Reservations are now open!
Book your reservation now!
Prices are as follows:
Tables with regular bottles: €50 per person - Open bar, Open bottle.
VIP sofas with premium and regular bottles: €65 - Open bar, Open bottle.
Doors open: 00:30
For more info and reservations call: 22 32 22 22
