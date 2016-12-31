



31 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Ώρα: 00:00

Χώρος: Pavilion, 2 Avraam Antoniou, 2330 Στρόβολος

Τηλέφωνο: 22322222





Smirnoff vodka and Mix Greek present: THE SHOW, It's not just a show...

Join us for NYE @ Pavilion and welcome the new year partying.





Live performances: Giannis Kritikos , Zan Batist and JACKPOT!





On the desks: Dinos Georgiou (Dino G) , Alexandros Papadopoulos, Andreas Tasouris, Nicholas Salohcin and Dino K.





Opening set: Dj Kakou.





The event is supported by: The Boyz, Box 42, MOB Ent , PIXL Club , Vintage Events, Zoo Club Nicosia and Partyline Cyprus!





Reservations are now open!

Book your reservation now!





Prices are as follows:

Tables with regular bottles: €50 per person - Open bar, Open bottle.





VIP sofas with premium and regular bottles: €65 - Open bar, Open bottle.





Doors open: 00:30

For more info and reservations call: 22 32 22 22



