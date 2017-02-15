Playmen at Story Club | 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2017
Πέμπτη, 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2017
Ώρα: 10 μ.μ. - 5 π.μ.
Χώρος: Story Club, Kanari 16, 3041 Λεμεσός
Join us on 23/2 at Story club for the carnival edition live performance of the worldwide known Djs and producers Playmen from Greece.
Did you know that....
Playmen were the first greeks to perform at Tommorrowland2016 festival
Stand By Me Now song currently has 540K Airplays along with 6.000.000 YouTube views in 6 months respectively.
After meeting with success multiple times "Playmen" became one of the most sought out for producers, attracting names such as "Pitbull", "Ne-Yo" and "T-Pain", resulting in an amazing collaboration , "Out Of My Head" featuring "T-Pain
Main set: Playmen
Closing Set: Kanaris Official
Entrance Fee 10 Euros - 1 Drink
Tel: 99 399769
