



Πέμπτη, 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Ώρα: 10 μ.μ. - 5 π.μ.

Χώρος: Story Club, Kanari 16, 3041 Λεμεσός





Join us on 23/2 at Story club for the carnival edition live performance of the worldwide known Djs and producers Playmen from Greece.





Did you know that....

Playmen were the first greeks to perform at Tommorrowland2016 festival





Stand By Me Now song currently has 540K Airplays along with 6.000.000 YouTube views in 6 months respectively.





After meeting with success multiple times "Playmen" became one of the most sought out for producers, attracting names such as "Pitbull", "Ne-Yo" and "T-Pain", resulting in an amazing collaboration , "Out Of My Head" featuring "T-Pain





Main set: Playmen

Closing Set: Kanaris Official





Entrance Fee 10 Euros - 1 Drink