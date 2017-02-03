Trakasol Carnival Party | Σάββατο 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2017
Σάββατο, 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2017
Ώρα: 22:00
Χώρος: ΤΡΑΚΑΣΟΛ Cultural Centre, LIMASSOL MARINA, Λεμεσός
Carnival is just around the corner!
Join us for the biggest and funkiest Limassolian Carnival Party that will take place at the ΤΡΑΚΑΣΟΛ Cultural Centre on the
25th of February! Crazy people, amazing music, acrobatics, surprise shows to come up and lots of lots of fun!
Dj Panicos Kkelis | Dj Panos the Clown | Dj Vinii
25TH OF FEBRUARY | 25€ OPEN BAR | DOORS OPEN AT 22.00
PRE-SALE OF TICKETS AT Tickethour Cyprus 77777040
Online tickets at: www.tickethour.com.cy
FOR INFO CONTACT 25 878744
|
|
Παρακαλώ αφήστε το σχόλιο σας εδώ