



Σάββατο, 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2017

Ώρα: 22:00

Χώρος: ΤΡΑΚΑΣΟΛ Cultural Centre, LIMASSOL MARINA, Λεμεσός





Carnival is just around the corner!

Join us for the biggest and funkiest Limassolian Carnival Party that will take place at the ΤΡΑΚΑΣΟΛ Cultural Centre on the

25th of February! Crazy people, amazing music, acrobatics, surprise shows to come up and lots of lots of fun!





Dj Panicos Kkelis | Dj Panos the Clown | Dj Vinii





25TH OF FEBRUARY | 25€ OPEN BAR | DOORS OPEN AT 22.00





PRE-SALE OF TICKETS AT Tickethour Cyprus 77777040

Online tickets at: www.tickethour.com.cy





FOR INFO CONTACT 25 878744