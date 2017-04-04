



Σάββατο 8 Απριλίου 2017

Ώρα: 22:30

Χώρος: Occhio Hospitality Group, 23 Alkaiou Street, 2404 Λευκωσία





Cablenet proudly presents ...

Mix FM's I Love The 90s with Dino G - Volume 6 - Special 15th Birthday Edition!!





Get ready for a massive time travel from 1990 all the way to 2003, when you first fell in love with Mix FM!





Saturday 8th of April at Residence by Occhio

Join us for the biggest theme party in Cyprus, that will feature all the little things you had as a 90s kid and the music you grew up with, mixed by Dino G!





Live video mixing by VJ Tony Steel.

The party starts at 10.30pm

Info and reservations on 99 31 00 31





Book your table for the annual 90s kid reunion!





Organized by Mix FM

Cablenet ... the fastest network.



